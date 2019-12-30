Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

