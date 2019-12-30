Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

BDX stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.50. 153,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $210.72 and a 12-month high of $275.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after buying an additional 131,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,327,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,162,000 after buying an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

