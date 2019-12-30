Beetle Coin Hits One Day Volume of $34,879.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $843,133.00 and approximately $34,879.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,894,369 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

