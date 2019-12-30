Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $205.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.29.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.64. Beigene has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

