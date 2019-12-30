B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 95.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.