BidaskClub Downgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $906.89 million, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.