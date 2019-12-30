BidaskClub Lowers City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CHCO opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.77.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578 over the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in City by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in City by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of City by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of City by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

