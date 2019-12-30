BidaskClub Lowers Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,764 shares in the company, valued at $606,557.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

