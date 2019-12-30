BidaskClub Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

