BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $137.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

