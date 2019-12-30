Bigbom Reaches Market Cap of $193,572.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $193,572.00 and approximately $153,564.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.06097444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

