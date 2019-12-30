Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of BH stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.38. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Biglari has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $165.65.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $551.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,777.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $2,654,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biglari by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

