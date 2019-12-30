BigUp Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007256 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

