Binance USD (BUSD) One Day Volume Tops $4.73 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.15 million and $4.73 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.50 or 0.06090567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037133 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

