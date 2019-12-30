BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $590.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $155,250.00. Insiders have sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,499 in the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,038 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 212,553 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 236,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

