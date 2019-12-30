Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0906 on Major Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.24 million and $4,863.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

