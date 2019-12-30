bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $290.82 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,040,800 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

