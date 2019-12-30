BitCoen (BEN) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $42,022.00 and $71.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.02438919 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000490 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

