Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $274,956.00 and $12,235.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002799 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,493,723 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

