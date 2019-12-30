Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $504,331.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00390521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00075067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00098687 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000955 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,807,117 coins and its circulating supply is 4,777,571 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Nanex, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

