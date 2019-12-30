Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Achieves Market Cap of $105,261.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $105,261.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

