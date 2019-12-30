BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $65.92 million and approximately $83.31 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00192746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.01333871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

