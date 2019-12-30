BitTube Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $13,614.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00632847 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 224,979,550 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

