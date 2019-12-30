BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,417 shares of company stock worth $7,581,891 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

