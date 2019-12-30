Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard purchased 6,250,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Marsh Rice University grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 7,266,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,173 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 106.7% in the second quarter. Texas Children s now owns 4,689,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,347 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 52.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,768,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 950,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 628.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 378,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

