BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 27,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.41. 156,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,044 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5,783.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,250 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 944,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

