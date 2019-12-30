Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Umpqua (OTCMKTS:UMPQ) Financial Comparison

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.10 $8.14 million N/A N/A Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.91 $316.26 million $1.46 12.21

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Umpqua pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% Umpqua 24.20% 8.41% 1.26%

Summary

Umpqua beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.