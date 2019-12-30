BLAST Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $33,022.00 and $34.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039940 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003909 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000737 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,717,830 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

