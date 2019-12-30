Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $22.98 on Monday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.