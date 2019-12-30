Bluzelle Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $7.50 and $5.60. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1.07 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,369,136 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

