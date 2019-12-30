Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.62, 1,021 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

BOWFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

