Bolivarcoin Price Hits $0.0055 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $77,005.00 and $3.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,056,069 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

