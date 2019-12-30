BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00009033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $631,119.00 and approximately $36,058.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00057990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001070 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00074232 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,313.58 or 1.00016003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 955,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,544 tokens. BOMB's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

