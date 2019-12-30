Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

BCEI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 231,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

