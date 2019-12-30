BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP plc (NYSE:BP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE BP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. 178,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts expect that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 67,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 262,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.