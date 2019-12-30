Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Shares Down 12.5%

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 615,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

