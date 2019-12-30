BriaCoin (BRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,016.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $29,016.00 and $2.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,103.36 or 2.75409546 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

