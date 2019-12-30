BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,394,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

