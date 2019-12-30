Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.