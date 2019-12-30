Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.