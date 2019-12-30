Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to Post $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.22. 82,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,899. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $222.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.