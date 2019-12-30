Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.47 Million

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $698.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.86 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $651.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.94 and a 52-week high of $140.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.