Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

