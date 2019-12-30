Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. DTE Energy reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $134.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.