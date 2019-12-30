Brokerages Anticipate Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $1.62 EPS

Analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Msci posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.56.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Msci by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Msci by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,957,000 after buying an additional 296,907 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Msci by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.40. 5,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,838. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.52. Msci has a 1 year low of $141.06 and a 1 year high of $267.51.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

