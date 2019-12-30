Brokerages Anticipate Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will announce sales of $399.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $398.70 million to $402.10 million. Msci posted sales of $361.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

MSCI stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.52. Msci has a 1-year low of $141.06 and a 1-year high of $267.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

