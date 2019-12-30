Brokerages Anticipate Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Opera alerts:

OPRA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 17,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,292. Opera has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts predict that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opera (OPRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.