Brokerages Anticipate Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Select Medical also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 357,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 449,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

