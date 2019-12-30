Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

