Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to post $216.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.81 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $216.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $861.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.28 million to $864.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $848.01 million, with estimates ranging from $832.36 million to $858.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $92.45 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.